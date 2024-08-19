20 August 2024
EN

Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh

Volleyball
News
19 August 2024 17:59
31
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation organized a camp for girls volleyball players under 16 years of age.

22 young athletes participate in the camp led by Sahin Catma and held in Gakh, Idman.biz reports.

The camp, which will last until August 26, consists of physical and technical exercises, organized for the purpose of forming a team consisting of girls under the age of 16 (U-16). Also, the participants are taught the intricacies of volleyball, various programs are implemented for them to get in better shape.

