Mardan Mammadov: "We analyze our competitors"

"Our preparations for the European Championship are going well."

Mardan Mammadov, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this, Idman.biz reports.

Blockera evaluated the team's preparation for the qualifying round of the European Championship. Mammadov, who is in a training camp in Georgia, said that they will try to show themselves in the competition: "We played several test games with the Georgian national team in Tbilisi and won. The morale in the team is good. We analyze our competitors. We met the Belgian national team in the Golden European League and the opponent won. This time we will try to get revenge. The Austrian national team is also a strong team. We will do our best to win both matches by playing a good game."

Azerbaijan was placed in Group B with Austria and Belgium in the European Championship. The matches in the competition will start on August 17.

Idman.biz