Azerbaijani referee in the final

Eldar Zulfugarov, the international judge of Azerbaijan, received the next appointment.

Idman.biz reports that he will be at work in the WPV (World Para Volley) Super 6 games for sitting volleyball among women.

Zulfugarov refereed the previous games of the tournament, which started on June 8 in Nancy, France. The final match of the competition will be held today. Azerbaijani compatriot will be the second referee in the match between the US and China teams. The first judge of the match is Slovenian Ema Vrataric.

Idman.biz