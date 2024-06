New transfers were made at Ganja, consisting of female volleyball players.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the representative of the province concluded the negotiations with 2 players positively.

According to the agreement, Yuliya Karimova and Narmina Musayeva will wear the uniform of Ganja. She signed a 1-year contract with the volleyball players of the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz