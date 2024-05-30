30 May 2024
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"

30 May 2024 12:09
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"

"Our preparations for the competition went well. We had the opportunity to hold test matches at the training camp in Slovenia."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Anastasiya Mertsalova, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team.

The blocker of our team made a statement to the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation on the eve of the European Golden League games to be held in Baku. She shared her thoughts about the competition: "This helped our team adapt in a short time. That's why we went to the first match with a lot of motivation. This showed itself as a result. The next games did not go according to plan. As far as I know, other teams have been playing with one squad for a long time. Perhaps this factor is what we lack, which has shown itself in recent games. We made a lot of mistakes, which prevented us from winning in decisive moments."

Anastasia also touched on the matches that will take place in Baku this weekend: "We have matches against Estonia and Austria at home. These games are also very important for us. We want to play well and win at home and please our fans. We will do everything to win, and I think that the native walls will also help us."

It should be noted that our national team will face Estonia on May 31 and Austria on June 2.

Idman.biz

