15 May 2024
Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"

Volleyball
News
15 May 2024 15:48
"Preparations for the European Golden League are going well."

Kenan Allahverdiyev, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, gave an interview to Idman.biz.

He evaluated the preparation for the European Golden League. According to Allahverdiyev, they gathered for this competition as soon as the national championship was over: "National team is mainly consist of the young players. Our opponents are very strong. Last year, the Ukrainian national team took second place in the European Golden League. We will do our best to perform worth the name of Azerbaijan."

According to him, the games will not be easy at all: "Even if the national team is not fully rejuvenated, it is a mixed team. Each of the young people are very promising and good volleyball players. No matter how strong the opponent is, we wish for a good result. If it works, we want to win. Our opponents are not weak, so it is difficult to win."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will play its first game in the European Golden League against Romania on May 17.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

