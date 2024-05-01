1 May 2024
EN

Hungarian club signs new contract with Azerbaijani volleyball player

Volleyball
News
1 May 2024 15:21
Hungarian club signs new contract with Azerbaijani volleyball player

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova will continue her career in the Hungarian club Vasas.

Idman.biz reports that she will spend one more season in the team she is the captain of.

Ayshan extended the contract with Vasas. The experienced blocker told the club's press service that she was satisfied with the team: "I am glad that we were lucky enough to make a "golden double" again. We can now advance to a higher level. We remained undefeated for Hungarian teams and won the Champions League group. I am proud to be the captain of this team, that together we achieved such great success."

Our volleyball player also explained why the contract was extended: "I have said many times that Vasas is my second family. I am happy and feel good in Budapest. I am glad to be here next season. After the performance in the CEV cup and success in the domestic arena, we want to win better results at the international level."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Bagirov believes in the team's success in the Golden European League - PHOTO
17:13
Volleyball

Shahin Bagirov believes in the team's success in the Golden European League - PHOTO

The head of the institution talked with the volleyball players and inquired about their condition
Faig Garayev announced his plans - PHOTO
29 April 16:05
Volleyball

Faig Garayev announced his plans - PHOTO

He said that there will be physical and ball exercises at the initial stage
Azerbaijan striker wins bronze medal in Hungary
26 April 13:41
Volleyball

Azerbaijan striker wins bronze medal in Hungary

In the decisive match, Margarita's team won 3:1
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Famil Agayev: "We have to take lesson from that game" – INTERVIEW
24 April 15:15
Volleyball

Famil Agayev: "We have to take lesson from that game" – INTERVIEW

"It is a pleasure for us to fight with such a strong team in this form"
Champion remains champion - VIDEO - PHOTO
23 April 18:13
Volleyball

Champion remains champion - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players was concluded today

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024