Hungarian club signs new contract with Azerbaijani volleyball player

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova will continue her career in the Hungarian club Vasas.

Idman.biz reports that she will spend one more season in the team she is the captain of.

Ayshan extended the contract with Vasas. The experienced blocker told the club's press service that she was satisfied with the team: "I am glad that we were lucky enough to make a "golden double" again. We can now advance to a higher level. We remained undefeated for Hungarian teams and won the Champions League group. I am proud to be the captain of this team, that together we achieved such great success."

Our volleyball player also explained why the contract was extended: "I have said many times that Vasas is my second family. I am happy and feel good in Budapest. I am glad to be here next season. After the performance in the CEV cup and success in the domestic arena, we want to win better results at the international level."

Idman.biz