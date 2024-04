Azerbaijan national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova became the champion of Hungary for the next time.

Idman.biz reports that the team of our experienced blocker Vasas defeated KNRC in all three games and won the gold medals.

The Azerbaijan captain scored 12 points (7 blocks, 3 attacks, 2 aces) in the last game that brought the championship.

It should be noted that Ayshan also won the Hungarian Cup this year.

Idman.biz