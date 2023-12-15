Victory from "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", "Azerrail" Against "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

Today, the next matches will be held in the High League of men's volleyball players.
Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" will test MOIK in the first game of the day.
Ziya Rajabov's team is expected to win easily.
In the match between "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" and "Azerrail", the "railway players" are considered lucky. However, it is predicted that the debutant will seriously resist the opponent.
"Murov Az Terminal" will also try not to give points to "Neftchi" in order not to fall behind the leaders.
Azerbaijan Championship
December 15
High League (men)
14:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK - 3:0 (25:18, 25:22, 25:15)
GIN Volleyball Center
4:00 p.m. "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Azerrail"
“GIN” Volleyball Center
18:00. "Murov Az Terminal" - "Neftchi"
“GIN” Volleyball Center
|
Khari Byul Byul Shusha
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
14-7
|
493-440
|
13
|
Azerrail
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
13-5
|
426-394
|
11
|
Murov AZ Terminal
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
12-8
|
465-425
|
10
|
Khari Byul Byul Lachin
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
6-9
|
334-344
|
4
|
Neftchi
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
7-9
|
360-358
|
4
|
MOIK
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
1-15
|
287-404
|
0
Idman.biz