Victory from "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", "Azerrail" Against "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

Today, the next matches will be held in the High League of men's volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" will test MOIK in the first game of the day.

Ziya Rajabov's team is expected to win easily.

In the match between "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" and "Azerrail", the "railway players" are considered lucky. However, it is predicted that the debutant will seriously resist the opponent.

"Murov Az Terminal" will also try not to give points to "Neftchi" in order not to fall behind the leaders.

Azerbaijan Championship

December 15

High League (men)

14:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK - 3:0 (25:18, 25:22, 25:15)

GIN Volleyball Center

4:00 p.m. "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Azerrail"

“GIN” Volleyball Center

18:00. "Murov Az Terminal" - "Neftchi"

“GIN” Volleyball Center

Khari Byul Byul Shusha 5 4 1 14-7 493-440 13 Azerrail 5 4 1 13-5 426-394 11 Murov AZ Terminal 5 4 1 12-8 465-425 10 Khari Byul Byul Lachin 4 1 3 6-9 334-344 4 Neftchi 4 1 3 7-9 360-358 4 MOIK 5 0 5 1-15 287-404 0

Idman.biz