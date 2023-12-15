15 December 2023
EN

Victory from "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", "Azerrail" Against "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

Volleyball
News
15 December 2023 15:52
Victory from "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", "Azerrail" Against "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

Today, the next matches will be held in the High League of men's volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" will test MOIK in the first game of the day.

Ziya Rajabov's team is expected to win easily.

In the match between "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" and "Azerrail", the "railway players" are considered lucky. However, it is predicted that the debutant will seriously resist the opponent.

"Murov Az Terminal" will also try not to give points to "Neftchi" in order not to fall behind the leaders.

Azerbaijan Championship
December 15
High League (men)
14:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK - 3:0 (25:18, 25:22, 25:15)
GIN Volleyball Center

4:00 p.m. "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Azerrail"
“GIN” Volleyball Center

18:00. "Murov Az Terminal" - "Neftchi"
“GIN” Volleyball Center

Khari Byul Byul Shusha

5

4

1

14-7

493-440

13

Azerrail

5

4

1

13-5

426-394

11

Murov AZ Terminal

5

4

1

12-8

465-425

10

Khari Byul Byul Lachin

4

1

3

6-9

334-344

4

Neftchi

4

1

3

7-9

360-358

4

MOIK

5

0

5

1-15

287-404

0

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Championship: The date of 3 matches has been announced
14 December 14:31
Volleyball

Azerbaijan Championship: The date of 3 matches has been announced

Next, "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" will face "Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" will face "Neftchi"
Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures have been confirmed
12 December 17:39
Volleyball

Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures have been confirmed

The schedule of the next games in the Azerbaijan High Volleyball League has been confirmed

Tural Hasanli: "My return to the pitch is up to the advice of doctors"
12 December 15:15
Volleyball

Tural Hasanli: "My return to the pitch is up to the advice of doctors"

"I feel good now, there are no problems with my health."
Azerbaijan against Poland
12 December 11:11
Volleyball

Azerbaijan against Poland

That the competition is a qualifier for EURO-2024
Famil Aghayev: "Azerrail is ahead due to its players"
11 December 16:48
Volleyball

Famil Aghayev: "Azerrail is ahead due to its players"

Famil Aghayev, head coach of the women's volleyball club "Absheron", told Idman.biz
Azerbaijani vs Poland and Ukraine
11 December 16:46
Volleyball

Azerbaijani vs Poland and Ukraine

Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia and Poland will compete in the championship along with the hosts and our national team

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
13 December 11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar