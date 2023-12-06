"Absheron" seeks a unified leadership

Today, the fourth round of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among women will be concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Absheron" will challenge "Ganja" in the last match of the tour.

Famil Aghayev's players want to win and become a united leader again. However, it is not excluded that the youth will seriously resist them.

Azerbaijan High League

Women

IV round

December 6

16:00. "Absheron" - "Ganja"

Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron 3 3 0 9-2 275-201 9 Azerrail 4 3 1 10-3 312-265 9 Murov Az Terminal 4 3 1 9-3 283-208 9 National Aviation Academy 4 1 3 3-9 267-287 3 Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 173-196 3 UNEC 4 0 4 0-12 155-300 0

It should be noted that "Azerrail" defeated "National Aviation Academy" and "Murov AZ Terminal" won against UNEC with a score of 3:0.

Idman.biz