6 December 2023
EN

"Absheron" seeks a unified leadership

Volleyball
News
6 December 2023 16:53
"Absheron" seeks a unified leadership

Today, the fourth round of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among women will be concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Absheron" will challenge "Ganja" in the last match of the tour.

Famil Aghayev's players want to win and become a united leader again. However, it is not excluded that the youth will seriously resist them.

Azerbaijan High League
Women
IV round
December 6
16:00. "Absheron" - "Ganja"
Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron

3

3

0

9-2

275-201

9

Azerrail

4

3

1

10-3

312-265

9

Murov Az Terminal

4

3

1

9-3

283-208

9

National Aviation Academy

4

1

3

3-9

267-287

3

Ganja

3

1

2

3-6

173-196

3

UNEC

4

0

4

0-12

155-300

0

It should be noted that "Azerrail" defeated "National Aviation Academy" and "Murov AZ Terminal" won against UNEC with a score of 3:0.

Idman.biz

Related news

"Absheron" seeks leadership
18:23
Volleyball

"Absheron" seeks leadership

Today, the fourth round of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among women will be concluded
Azerbaijani national team lost in the second game without winning a set
18:03
Volleyball

Azerbaijani national team lost in the second game without winning a set

The team coached by Jalil Bakhtiozi faced Ukraine
"Neftchi" match postponed: 6 players have high fever
15:47
Volleyball

"Neftchi" match postponed: 6 players have high fever

More information about when the match will be held
"Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" got walkover - PHOTO
5 December 20:14
Volleyball

"Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" got walkover - PHOTO

Today, 2 games were held within the IV round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players
A “clean sheet” failure from Azerbaijan
5 December 16:54
Volleyball

A “clean sheet” failure from Azerbaijan

The tournament is a qualifier for the 2024 European Championship
The official of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has been assigned to the match of the Turkish club
5 December 14:12
Volleyball

The official of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has been assigned to the match of the Turkish club

Mikhail Frishman, the head of the international relations department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, a member of the CEV European Sports Organization Commission, was once again trusted

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan