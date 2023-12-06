6 December 2023
"Neftchi" match postponed: 6 players have high fever

Volleyball
News
6 December 2023 15:47
"Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Neftchi", which is planned to be held in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men, will not take place today.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the Volleyball Federation, this was caused by the health problems of the "black and white" players.

6 volleyball players of the "Neftchi" team - Emin Abdullayev, Milad Salehi, Abdollah Azmoun, Mohammad Norouzi, Mohammad Abolhasani and Mohsen Vazehi - have high fever (diagnosis - acute respiratory disease, KRX), who applied to AVF. Taking into account the situation, the organizer of the competition decided to postpone the meeting.

More information about when the match will be held.

