The international competition has started in Pirallahi - PHOTO

The international competition of the next, longest triathlon race in the South Caucasus - the classic "half" IronWind 113 - has started on Pirallahi Island.

Idman.biz reports that besides Azerbaijan, 200 athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, Great Britain, UAE, Ukraine, Ireland and Georgia participate in the tournament.

The race, which takes place in both individual and relay format, is organized for swimming - 1.9 km, cycling - 90 km and running stage - 21.1 km.

It should be noted that the tournament is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Triterra Baku Triathlon Club and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz