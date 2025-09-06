7 September 2025
EN

Sinner overcomes injury scare to set up US Open final clash with Alcaraz

Tennis
News
6 September 2025 10:00
101
Sinner overcomes injury scare to set up US Open final clash with Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner battled through a minor injury scare to defeat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the US Open final, where he will meet rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that she defending champion started strong, racing through the opening set, but faltered in the second as Auger-Aliassime leveled. A medical timeout suggested trouble for the Italian, yet he regained control to close out the match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner, 24, has now reached all four Grand Slam finals in 2025, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while losing to Alcaraz at Roland Garros. The Spaniard booked his place by ousting Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 earlier on Friday, extending his dominance without dropping a set.

The final continues the growing Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry, which began memorably in New York in 2022. With history at stake, both players aim to cement their supremacy at the top of men’s tennis.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final
5 September 10:16
Tennis

Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final

World No.1 keeps composure to continue hunt for fourth Grand Slam title
Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals
4 September 10:15
Tennis

Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals

Two-time US Open champion makes first Grand Slam semi-final since becoming a mother, defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets
Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz
3 September 09:47
Tennis

Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz

Serbian star outlasts Fritz as Spaniard storms past Lehecka to book blockbuster showdown
Djokovic battles past Struff to reach US Open quarter-finals
1 September 10:03
Tennis

Djokovic battles past Struff to reach US Open quarter-finals

38-year-old Serb chases record 25th Grand Slam despite fitness concerns
Djokovic overcomes injury to defeat Norrie and reach US Open fourth round
30 August 15:05
Tennis

Djokovic overcomes injury to defeat Norrie and reach US Open fourth round

British No.1 rues “overconfidence” as Serb moves closer to record 25th Grand Slam title
Taylor Townsend reaches US Open last 16 amid controversy
30 August 12:53
Tennis

Taylor Townsend reaches US Open last 16 amid controversy

American overcomes Mirra Andreeva, defends herself after Jelena Ostapenko’s remarks

Most read

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
5 September 09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification