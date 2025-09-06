Sinner overcomes injury scare to set up US Open final clash with Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner battled through a minor injury scare to defeat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the US Open final, where he will meet rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that she defending champion started strong, racing through the opening set, but faltered in the second as Auger-Aliassime leveled. A medical timeout suggested trouble for the Italian, yet he regained control to close out the match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner, 24, has now reached all four Grand Slam finals in 2025, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while losing to Alcaraz at Roland Garros. The Spaniard booked his place by ousting Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 earlier on Friday, extending his dominance without dropping a set.

The final continues the growing Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry, which began memorably in New York in 2022. With history at stake, both players aim to cement their supremacy at the top of men’s tennis.

