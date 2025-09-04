4 September 2025
EN

Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals

Tennis
News
4 September 2025 10:15
31
Japanese star Naomi Osaka is back on the big stage, advancing to the US Open semi-finals for the first time since her 2021 Australian Open triumph.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the two-time US Open champion overcame Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in a tense Arthur Ashe Stadium clash.

For Osaka, the victory holds special meaning as it marks her first major semi-final since giving birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023. “This is like my dream coming true,” said the 27-year-old, who took a 14-month break from tennis.

Osaka will now face American Amanda Anisimova, who stunned Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament. If Osaka advances, she could become the first mother to reach a Grand Slam final since Victoria Azarenka in 2020, and the first to win since Kim Clijsters.

After Muchova required treatment for a leg issue, Osaka capitalized on key moments, sealing victory with a dominant tie-break. Guided by new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, she has rediscovered her best form, building momentum with a Montreal Open final last month.

“It means so much,” Osaka said. “I’m just happy to be healthy and playing at this level again.”

