5 September 2025
EN

Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final

Tennis
News
5 September 2025 10:16
29
Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showed resilience as she came from a set down to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book her place in a third consecutive US Open final.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Belarusian, who had lost her rhythm midway through the opener, regained control with a determined display, sealing victory on her third match point after saving four break points in the decider.

Sabalenka admitted she was “just praying inside” during tense moments but praised Pegula for her strong performance. The win extends Sabalenka’s remarkable run of six successive hard-court Grand Slam finals, though she is still searching for her first major title of 2025 after falling short at the Australian, French, and Wimbledon stages earlier this year.

The 27-year-old will face either Naomi Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, or American Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s final. Pegula, meanwhile, remains in search of a maiden Grand Slam crown despite showing significant improvement after a difficult season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals
4 September 10:15
Tennis

Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals

Two-time US Open champion makes first Grand Slam semi-final since becoming a mother, defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets
Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz
3 September 09:47
Tennis

Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz

Serbian star outlasts Fritz as Spaniard storms past Lehecka to book blockbuster showdown
Djokovic battles past Struff to reach US Open quarter-finals
1 September 10:03
Tennis

Djokovic battles past Struff to reach US Open quarter-finals

38-year-old Serb chases record 25th Grand Slam despite fitness concerns
Djokovic overcomes injury to defeat Norrie and reach US Open fourth round
30 August 15:05
Tennis

Djokovic overcomes injury to defeat Norrie and reach US Open fourth round

British No.1 rues “overconfidence” as Serb moves closer to record 25th Grand Slam title
Taylor Townsend reaches US Open last 16 amid controversy
30 August 12:53
Tennis

Taylor Townsend reaches US Open last 16 amid controversy

American overcomes Mirra Andreeva, defends herself after Jelena Ostapenko’s remarks
Coco Gauff embraces vulnerability, advances to U.S. Open third round
29 August 09:48
Tennis

Coco Gauff embraces vulnerability, advances to U.S. Open third round

Defending champion sheds tears on court but bounces back strong against Donna Vekic

Most read

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO
3 September 12:14
Football

Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk to lead the match in Reykjavik