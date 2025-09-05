Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showed resilience as she came from a set down to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book her place in a third consecutive US Open final.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Belarusian, who had lost her rhythm midway through the opener, regained control with a determined display, sealing victory on her third match point after saving four break points in the decider.

Sabalenka admitted she was “just praying inside” during tense moments but praised Pegula for her strong performance. The win extends Sabalenka’s remarkable run of six successive hard-court Grand Slam finals, though she is still searching for her first major title of 2025 after falling short at the Australian, French, and Wimbledon stages earlier this year.

The 27-year-old will face either Naomi Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, or American Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s final. Pegula, meanwhile, remains in search of a maiden Grand Slam crown despite showing significant improvement after a difficult season.

Idman.biz