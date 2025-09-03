Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic has reached the US Open semi-finals after a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz in New York.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that despite constant pressure on his serve and a partisan crowd backing the home favorite, the 37-year-old Serb displayed trademark resilience, saving numerous break points before sealing the win in just over three hours. Djokovic admitted luck played a part in the battle, praising Fritz for his level of play.

The four-time US Open champion now faces world number two Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated semi-final. The 22-year-old Spaniard cruised past Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, thrilling fans with his explosive shot-making and flair. Alcaraz, who won the tournament in 2022, has reached the semi-finals in New York for the third time and impressively did so without dropping a set.

Djokovic continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, while Alcaraz looks to reaffirm his status as the new face of men’s tennis. Their clash promises to be one of the standout matches of the season.

