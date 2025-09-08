8 September 2025
Alcaraz reclaims US Open crown in rivalry thriller against Sinner

Tennis
News
8 September 2025 09:17
Carlos Alcaraz once again proved his resilience and brilliance, defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets to reclaim the US Open title in New York.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the 22-year-old Spaniard prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a gripping contest that extended one of tennis’s most captivating rivalries.

The final was delayed by 30 minutes due to heightened security surrounding the presence of former U.S. president Donald Trump. When play began, Alcaraz seized control early, weathered Sinner’s second-set push, and reasserted himself with dominant serving—a factor that had cost him in their Wimbledon clash earlier this year.

With this triumph, Alcaraz has now collected six Grand Slam titles, becoming the second youngest man after Bjorn Borg to achieve such a tally. The victory also restores his world No.1 ranking, ending Sinner’s 65-week reign at the top.

Despite saving two match points, Sinner could not deny Alcaraz, who sealed the win with a 131mph ace. As he celebrated with his trademark golf swing, it was clear the rivalry that has defined 2025 is far from finished.

Idman.biz

