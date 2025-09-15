Iva Jovic becomes youngest WTA title winner of 2025

American teenager Iva Jovic made history at the Guadalajara Open by defeating Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in the final, becoming the youngest player to win a WTA title this season.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that at 17 years and 283 days, Jovic surpassed Mirra Andreeva (17 years, 299 days) as the youngest tour-level champion of 2025 and is the youngest American to claim a WTA crown since Coco Gauff in 2021.

Entering the tournament ranked 73rd in the world, Jovic climbed to a career-high 36th following her victory. She converted six of 11 break points and saved six of nine, overcoming her Colombian opponent, who struggled with illness in the second set. The match concluded in 95 minutes.

Jovic praised her opponent, saying, “You showed so much fight and gave the people a show. It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young… but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”

This year, Jovic has competed in all four Grand Slams, reaching the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, while exiting Wimbledon in the first round.

