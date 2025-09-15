15 September 2025
EN

Iva Jovic becomes youngest WTA title winner of 2025

Tennis
News
15 September 2025 12:12
46
Iva Jovic becomes youngest WTA title winner of 2025

American teenager Iva Jovic made history at the Guadalajara Open by defeating Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in the final, becoming the youngest player to win a WTA title this season.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that at 17 years and 283 days, Jovic surpassed Mirra Andreeva (17 years, 299 days) as the youngest tour-level champion of 2025 and is the youngest American to claim a WTA crown since Coco Gauff in 2021.

Entering the tournament ranked 73rd in the world, Jovic climbed to a career-high 36th following her victory. She converted six of 11 break points and saved six of nine, overcoming her Colombian opponent, who struggled with illness in the second set. The match concluded in 95 minutes.

Jovic praised her opponent, saying, “You showed so much fight and gave the people a show. It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young… but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”

This year, Jovic has competed in all four Grand Slams, reaching the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, while exiting Wimbledon in the first round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lleyton Hewitt to appeal two-week ban for shoving doping official
11 September 15:25
Tennis

Lleyton Hewitt to appeal two-week ban for shoving doping official

Former world No.1 criticizes process, vows legal challenge ahead of Davis Cup tie
Alcaraz reclaims US Open crown in rivalry thriller against Sinner
8 September 09:17
Tennis

Alcaraz reclaims US Open crown in rivalry thriller against Sinner

Spanish star earns sixth Grand Slam title and world No.1 spot after four-set victory in New York
Sinner overcomes injury scare to set up US Open final clash with Alcaraz
6 September 10:00
Tennis

Sinner overcomes injury scare to set up US Open final clash with Alcaraz

World number one faces defending French Open champion in blockbuster showdown
Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final
5 September 10:16
Tennis

Sabalenka rallies past Pegula to reach third straight US Open final

World No.1 keeps composure to continue hunt for fourth Grand Slam title
Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals
4 September 10:15
Tennis

Naomi Osaka reaches US Open semi-finals

Two-time US Open champion makes first Grand Slam semi-final since becoming a mother, defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets
Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz
3 September 09:47
Tennis

Djokovic sets up US Open semi-final clash with Alcaraz

Serbian star outlasts Fritz as Spaniard storms past Lehecka to book blockbuster showdown

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal