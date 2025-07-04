4 July 2025
Wimbledon says goodbye to line judges after 148 years

Wimbledon has officially phased out human line judges, replacing them with an electronic calling system in a historic shift for the tournament. The decision, aimed at ensuring maximum accuracy, follows similar moves by the ATP, WTA, and other Grand Slams, with Roland-Garros the only holdout.

Idman.biz, citing CNN, reports that longtime official Pauline Eyre, who judged at Wimbledon 16 times, called the move “a sad chapter,” saying it removes the human spirit from the sport. “It’s about people,” she said. Eyre and others also worry the change will discourage young officials.

Despite mixed reactions from players and minor glitches, organizers believe the technology is a step forward, though traditionalists argue something uniquely Wimbledon has been lost.

