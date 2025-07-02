2 July 2025
Ollie Tarvet set for Wimbledon clash with Alcaraz

Tennis
2 July 2025 11:10
16
British tennis player Ollie Tarvet, ranked 733rd in the world, has become an unexpected sensation at Wimbledon, reaching the second round on his Grand Slam debut.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the 21-year-old, who prefers "Ollie" over "Oliver", will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court, a major leap from college matches in the U.S., where he studies and plays at the University of San Diego.

Tarvet, who started tennis at age six and once juggled football and cricket, earned his place with a strong NCAA season and five ITF titles. Despite qualifying for £99,000 in prize money, NCAA rules cap his earnings at $10,000 per year.

He describes himself as "fiery" on court, with his shouts of "Gareth!" during matches becoming a fan favorite. A win over Alcaraz would mark one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history.

Idman.biz

