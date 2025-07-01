For the first time in its 148-year history, Wimbledon has introduced full electronic line calling, replacing 300 line judges with AI-powered HawkEye technology.

Idman.biz, citing BBC Sport, reports, that up to 18 cameras now track every ball, offering precise in-or-out calls.

While the system, already used at the US and Australian Opens, is praised for its accuracy, many players and fans miss the tradition. Britain’s Cameron Norrie noted the courts “feel empty” without line judges and said their absence affects the tournament’s spirit. American Frances Tiafoe added the lack of dramatic challenges has taken away from the fan experience.

Some players, including China’s Yuan Yue, also complained that the AI voice calls are too quiet, especially on outer courts.

Outside the grounds, small protests emerged over job losses. Still, as Wimbledon embraces change, cameras—not people—are now part of the show.

Idman.biz