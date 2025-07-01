1 July 2025
EN

Wimbledon goes fully electronic as line judges replaced by AI

Tennis
News
1 July 2025 10:44
24
Wimbledon goes fully electronic as line judges replaced by AI

For the first time in its 148-year history, Wimbledon has introduced full electronic line calling, replacing 300 line judges with AI-powered HawkEye technology.

Idman.biz, citing BBC Sport, reports, that up to 18 cameras now track every ball, offering precise in-or-out calls.

While the system, already used at the US and Australian Opens, is praised for its accuracy, many players and fans miss the tradition. Britain’s Cameron Norrie noted the courts “feel empty” without line judges and said their absence affects the tournament’s spirit. American Frances Tiafoe added the lack of dramatic challenges has taken away from the fan experience.

Some players, including China’s Yuan Yue, also complained that the AI voice calls are too quiet, especially on outer courts.

Outside the grounds, small protests emerged over job losses. Still, as Wimbledon embraces change, cameras—not people—are now part of the show.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Winners of the international padel tennis competition awarded in Baku - PHOTO
29 June 16:52
Tennis

Winners of the international padel tennis competition awarded in Baku - PHOTO

The award ceremony of the international padel tennis competition was held
Azerbaijani padel player wins medal at Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup – PHOTO
24 June 16:47
Tennis

Azerbaijani padel player wins medal at Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup – PHOTO

The first event of the Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup series has officially concluded
Around 8,000 abusive comments targeted at tennis players – REPORT
22 June 10:16
Tennis

Around 8,000 abusive comments targeted at tennis players – REPORT

Fifteen of the most severe cases were reported to law enforcement for further investigation
Azerbaijani tennis team defeats Albania at Billie Jean King Cup in Moldova – PHOTO
18 June 17:47
Tennis

Azerbaijani tennis team defeats Albania at Billie Jean King Cup in Moldova – PHOTO

The Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament is currently underway in Moldova, with Azerbaijani athletes competing on the international stage
Iranian padel tennis player dies in Israeli strikes
14 June 15:47
Tennis

Iranian padel tennis player dies in Israeli strikes

He was returning home after training at the time of the incident
Wimbledon prize fund reaches record high
13 June 15:40
Tennis

Wimbledon prize fund reaches record high

Even players eliminated in the first round will earn £66,000 (nearly $89,000), which is 10% more than in 2024

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?
29 June 18:00
Football

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?

Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo