Azerbaijani padel player wins medal at Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup – PHOTO

The first event of the Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup series, organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis and Padel Federation, has officially concluded.

All medalists have now been determined at the international padel tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The Italian duo Riccardo Sinicropi and Giulio Graziotti emerged as champions, while Spain’s Adrian Rodriguez and Hector Vasquez secured second place. Azerbaijani player Rasul Gojayev, alongside Sudanese partner Ali Ahmed, claimed the third-place medal.

The tournament, aimed at promoting the development of padel in Azerbaijan, featured athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Russia, Italy, Spain, Sudan, Yemen, and Portugal.

The second event of the series is scheduled to take place from June 24 to 27.

The primary goal of the tournament is to raise awareness of padel in Azerbaijan and increase its international recognition.

