Winners of the international padel tennis competition awarded in Baku - PHOTO

29 June 2025 16:52
The second tournament in the Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze International Padel Cup series organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis and Padel Federation has concluded.

The award ceremony of the international padel tennis competition was held, Idman.biz reports.

The Italian pair of Riccardo Sinicropi and Giulio Graziotti became champions. They defeated Spanish athletes Adrian Rodriguez and Hector Vazquez - 6:7, 7:5 and 6:2.

Azerbaijani tennis players Tamerlan Azizov and Yusif Rzayev defeated other members of Azerbaijan national team, Rasul Gojayev and Kenan Gasimova, in the duel for 3rd place - 6:3, 6:4.

At the event, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Tennis and Padel Federation Mehman Gojayev highly appreciated the importance of the tournament and congratulated the medalists. He noted that the main goal of the tournament is the promotion and international recognition of padel in Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijan, athletes from Turkiye, Georgia, Russia, Italy, Spain, Sudan, Yemen and Portugal also participated in the competition.

