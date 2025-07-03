3 July 2025
EN

Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance as Wimbledon returns to normal after early upsets

Tennis
News
3 July 2025 13:50
After a chaotic start at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka brought stability on Day 3. Alcaraz overcame British qualifier Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, while Sabalenka edged Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that despite the return of cooler weather, surprises continued as Jasmine Paolini fell to Kamilla Rakhimova, joining a long list of seeded exits, including Frances Tiafoe and Ashlyn Krueger.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, and Emma Raducanu advanced comfortably. Rising star Joao Fonseca impressed in a four-set win over Jenson Brooksby, while Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz also progressed.

The tournament continues with 15 women's and 14 men's seeds already out.

