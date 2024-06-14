14 June 2024
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics.

As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

The former first racketeer of the world will participate in the Olympics for the second time. The 26-year-old tennis player took 9th place in Tokyo-2020, where he lit the Olympic torch in the stadium at the opening ceremony. Although Naomi is currently ranked 125th in the world, as a former champion of Grand Slam tournaments, she received a special license for Paris-2024.

It should be noted that the individual competitions of women's tennis players in Paris-2024 will start on July 27.

