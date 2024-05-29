Sea Breeze Padel Cup organized in Baku

The Sea Breeze Padel Cup tournament is being held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation and Sea Breeze Resort.

Idman.biz reports that along with local athletes, tennis players from Bulgaria, Turkiye, Georgia and Saudi Arabia also show their skills.

The first round of the competition, in which more than 50 tennis players will compete, will end on May 30. A day later, the 2nd stage will start. The tournament will be concluded on June 2.

It should be noted that the winner will receive 1000 euros, the second place winner will receive 600 euros, and the third place winner will receive 400 euros.

