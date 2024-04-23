Novak Djokovic better than Lionel Messi? - PHOTO

The Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year was held.

Idman.biz reports that the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman and Sportswoman, as well as the winners of other nominations, have been announced.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was chosen as the athlete of the year. He also left the Argentine football player Lionel Messi, Norwegian Erling Haaland, Swedish hotshot Arman Duplantis, American sprinter Noah Lyles and Dutch pilot Max Verstappen behind.

The World Sports Award for Sportswoman went to Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona. Jude Bellingham, a member of Real and the England national team, won the "Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year" award, and the American gymnast Simone B won the "Laureus World Comeback of the Year" award.

Here are the other nominations:

• Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic

• Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmatí

• Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women’s Football Team

• Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham

• Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles

• Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa Trew

• Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot

• Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fundación Rafa Nadal

It should be noted that this was the 25th Laureus awarding ceremony.

Idman.biz