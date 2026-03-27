27 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team complete training camp in China

Tennis
News
27 March 2026 17:13
23
Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team complete training camp in China

Azerbaijan’s women’s national table tennis team have completed their latest training camp in China as part of preparations for upcoming international competitions.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the training camp was organised to enhance the team’s performance level and provide players with valuable experience against top-level opposition.

China is widely regarded as the global powerhouse of table tennis, with a long-standing tradition of producing world champions and Olympic medallists. Training in such an environment offers a significant opportunity for developing players to improve both technically and tactically.

The camp also allowed Azerbaijani athletes to adapt to high-intensity conditions and gain insight into the methods used by some of the strongest players in the sport.

The national team will now continue its preparations as it looks to translate the experience gained in China into competitive results on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move
12 March 16:40
Tennis

Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move

Henrik Ridstrom says Azerbaijani international offers valuable options on the wing
Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament
12 March 14:59
Tennis

Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament

Young talents Onur Quluzadə and Ələkbər Mirzəliyev shine at the WTT Youth Contender event
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells
3 March 14:30
Tennis

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells

Belarusian star introduces cocker spaniel named Ash to her “Tiger Team”
Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary
24 February 13:55
Tennis

Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary

Event dedicated to 100 years of international federation and city’s 2026 World Sports Capital status
Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis
9 February 13:51
Tennis

Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis

Onur Guluzade reaches U15 singles final and claims doubles title at WTT Youth Star Contender 2026
Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10
2 February 16:59
Tennis

Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10

Swiss and Ukrainian stars underline comeback trend in women’s tennis

Most read

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator
25 March 11:52
Football

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Claims emerge from podcast interview, but player has yet to respond publicly
Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission
26 March 10:30
World football

Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission

Brazil coach plays down criticism ahead of France friendly
Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian
25 March 13:28
Football

Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian

Itziar Gonzalez criticises medical staff amid reports of injury handling concerns
Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach
25 March 09:33
Football

Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder impressing with progressive approach at Como