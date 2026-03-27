Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team complete training camp in China

Azerbaijan’s women’s national table tennis team have completed their latest training camp in China as part of preparations for upcoming international competitions.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the training camp was organised to enhance the team’s performance level and provide players with valuable experience against top-level opposition.

China is widely regarded as the global powerhouse of table tennis, with a long-standing tradition of producing world champions and Olympic medallists. Training in such an environment offers a significant opportunity for developing players to improve both technically and tactically.

The camp also allowed Azerbaijani athletes to adapt to high-intensity conditions and gain insight into the methods used by some of the strongest players in the sport.

The national team will now continue its preparations as it looks to translate the experience gained in China into competitive results on the international stage.