2 February 2026
EN

Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10

Tennis
News
2 February 2026 16:59
12
Two players who have returned to the tour after becoming mothers have broken new ground in the latest WTA rankings, with both moving into the world’s top 10 for the first time in history.

According to Idman.Biz, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic is ranked ninth, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina sits in tenth place in the updated standings.

Bencic, 28, gave birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024 and has steadily rebuilt her ranking since returning to competition. Over the past year, the Swiss player has claimed two WTA 500 titles, underlining her consistency at the higher level of the tour despite a relatively early exit at the Australian Open 2026, where she was eliminated in the second round.

Svitolina, 31, became a mother in October 2022 and is raising her daughter Sky with French tennis player Gael Monfils. The Ukrainian enjoyed a strong run at the Australian Open 2026, reaching the semi-finals, and has collected two WTA 250 titles over the last year as she continues her return to the elite.

Their presence in the top 10 is being viewed as a landmark moment for women’s tennis, highlighting how players are increasingly able to combine motherhood with success at the highest level of the sport.

Idman.Biz
