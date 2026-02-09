9 February 2026
EN

Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis

Tennis
News
9 February 2026 13:51
26
Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis

Azerbaijani table tennis prospect Onur Guluzade enjoyed a successful outing at the WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis 2026, staged in the Tunisian capital.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, Guluzade progressed to the final of the U15 singles competition, recording victories over all his opponents on the way to the title match. In the final, he was beaten by Spain’s Ladamir Mayorov, earning the silver medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Guluzade had already secured gold in the doubles event, underlining his consistency across formats. He therefore completed his first international appearance of the year with one gold and one silver medal.

The result represents a promising start to the season for the young Azerbaijani and highlights the country’s continued progress in youth table tennis on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10
2 February 16:59
Tennis

Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10

Swiss and Ukrainian stars underline comeback trend in women’s tennis
Alcaraz survives five-hour epic against Zverev to reach Australian Open final
30 January 17:20
Tennis

Alcaraz survives five-hour epic against Zverev to reach Australian Open final

World No 1 fights through physical issues to win marathon semi-final in Melbourne
The entire tennis world gathers at the Australian Open – IDMAN.BIZ from Melbourne
13 January 16:25
Tennis

The entire tennis world gathers at the Australian Open – IDMAN.BIZ from Melbourne

Qualifying rounds are underway, prize money has increased, and the main contenders are preparing for another Grand Slam battle
First sketches from Australian Open by İDMAN.BİZ – VIDEO
13 January 13:26
Tennis

First sketches from Australian Open by İDMAN.BİZ – VIDEO

Second day of Australian Open qualifying underway in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic Announces Departure from PTPA
5 January 09:33
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Announces Departure from PTPA

Former world No.1 says his values no longer align with the players’ association he co-founded
45 year old Venus Williams receives wild card for Australian Open
2 January 11:35
Tennis

45 year old Venus Williams receives wild card for Australian Open

American star could become the oldest participant in the history of the tournament

Most read

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games
7 February 13:12
Olympics-2026

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games

Speed skating star faces backlash at home after posting images of private jet flight to Winter Olympics
Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout
7 February 12:30
World football

Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout

Broadcast withdrawal by FOX Sports highlights growing commercial damage as Cristiano Ronaldo continues standoff with Al Nassr
Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress
7 February 13:59
World football

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress

Villarreal forward prepares to start a family after 18-month relationship
What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO
7 February 11:45
Olympics-2026

What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO

Italy blends tradition, art and technology as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo share a historic Olympic night