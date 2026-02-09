Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis

Azerbaijani table tennis prospect Onur Guluzade enjoyed a successful outing at the WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis 2026, staged in the Tunisian capital.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, Guluzade progressed to the final of the U15 singles competition, recording victories over all his opponents on the way to the title match. In the final, he was beaten by Spain’s Ladamir Mayorov, earning the silver medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Guluzade had already secured gold in the doubles event, underlining his consistency across formats. He therefore completed his first international appearance of the year with one gold and one silver medal.

The result represents a promising start to the season for the young Azerbaijani and highlights the country’s continued progress in youth table tennis on the international stage.