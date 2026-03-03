World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has introduced a new addition to her life off the court, revealing that she has adopted a cocker spaniel, İdman.Biz reports.

The Belarusian shared photos of the puppy on social media, writing: “A new addition to the Tiger Team. Meet Ash.” Sabalenka, whose on-court persona has often been associated with the tiger nickname, appeared relaxed and upbeat as she posed with her new pet.

The light-hearted update comes as Sabalenka prepares for the upcoming WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells, scheduled to take place from 4 to 15 March in California. The tournament, often referred to as the unofficial “fifth Grand Slam”, marks one of the most significant stops on the women’s tour outside the four majors.

Sabalenka has been one of the dominant figures in women’s tennis over the past year, holding the top ranking and consistently challenging deep into the latter stages of the biggest tournaments. With the Sunshine Double set to begin, attention will soon shift back to her ambitions on hard courts in the United States.