Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary

The Baku Open table tennis tournament will be staged in Azerbaijan’s capital to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Table Tennis Federation and Baku’s designation as the 2026 World Sports Capital, İdman.Biz reports.

Organised by the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the competition will take place at the Shua Sports Complex. The event is primarily aimed at amateur and veteran players, offering them a platform to showcase their skills, while professional athletes will only be eligible to compete in doubles events alongside an amateur partner.

The tournament will be held across two weekends, on 4–5 April and 11–12 April, with a total prize fund of 3,000 manats. Organisers expect strong domestic interest as Baku continues to strengthen its reputation as a host city for international sporting occasions.

Those wishing to participate are invited to apply directly through the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation.