12 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament

Tennis
News
12 March 2026 14:59
15
Azerbaijani table tennis players Onur Quluzadə and Ələkbər Mirzəliyev delivered strong performances at the “WTT Youth Contender” tournament held in Berlin, Germany.

According to İdman.Biz, under the guidance of head coach Ramin Cəfərov, three members of the boys’ national team competed, with two securing podium finishes. O. Quluzadə claimed third place in the U-15 category, while Ə. Mirzəliyev also finished third in the U-11 division.

Today, Onur Quluzadə, Ələkbər Mirzəliyev, and Cəfər Almədədlid, who have traveled to the Czech Republic, will aim to replicate their success at a similar tournament taking place in Havířov.

Idman.Biz
