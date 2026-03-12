13 March 2026
EN

Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move

Tennis
News
12 March 2026 16:40
36
Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move

Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Ridstrom has spoken about the qualities that convinced the club to sign Azerbaijani international Nariman Akhundzade from Qarabag.

According to İdman.Biz, the Swedish manager highlighted the player’s ability to operate on the wing as one of his most valuable attributes.

“One of the main qualities we like about Nariman Akhundzade is that he can play as a wide midfielder. When we use a four-man midfield, this gives us more opportunities to attack from the flanks,” Ridstrom said.

The coach was also asked about when the 21-year-old forward could make his debut for the Major League Soccer side. Ridstrom explained that the club is taking a careful approach as the player adapts to his new environment.

“I can’t say that everything is completely in order yet, but his current progress can be described as quite good. His performances in training show that there has been no setback. I hope he will soon join the team’s full preparations. Everything is moving quickly, but we will be careful with Nariman,” he added.

Akhundzade joined the MLS club from Azerbaijani champions Qarabag and has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2030. The move marks another step in the young attacker’s career after establishing himself as one of Azerbaijan’s promising footballers and earning recognition with the national team.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament
12 March 14:59
Tennis

Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament

Young talents Onur Quluzadə and Ələkbər Mirzəliyev shine at the WTT Youth Contender event
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells
3 March 14:30
Tennis

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells

Belarusian star introduces cocker spaniel named Ash to her “Tiger Team”
Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary
24 February 13:55
Tennis

Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary

Event dedicated to 100 years of international federation and city’s 2026 World Sports Capital status
Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis
9 February 13:51
Tennis

Young Azerbaijani table tennis player wins gold and silver in Tunis

Onur Guluzade reaches U15 singles final and claims doubles title at WTT Youth Star Contender 2026
Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10
2 February 16:59
Tennis

Bencic and Svitolina make history as two mothers enter WTA top 10

Swiss and Ukrainian stars underline comeback trend in women’s tennis
Alcaraz survives five-hour epic against Zverev to reach Australian Open final
30 January 17:20
Tennis

Alcaraz survives five-hour epic against Zverev to reach Australian Open final

World No 1 fights through physical issues to win marathon semi-final in Melbourne

Most read

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina
12 March 17:50
World football

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina

European champions to meet Copa America winners in high-profile clash in Madrid
"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City
12 March 11:59
World football

Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Defender replaced at half-time as Spanish giants claim 3-0 win in Champions League last-16 first leg
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku
11 March 16:04
Other

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Talks focus on development of water sports and cooperation with European Canoe Association