Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move

Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Ridstrom has spoken about the qualities that convinced the club to sign Azerbaijani international Nariman Akhundzade from Qarabag.

According to İdman.Biz, the Swedish manager highlighted the player’s ability to operate on the wing as one of his most valuable attributes.

“One of the main qualities we like about Nariman Akhundzade is that he can play as a wide midfielder. When we use a four-man midfield, this gives us more opportunities to attack from the flanks,” Ridstrom said.

The coach was also asked about when the 21-year-old forward could make his debut for the Major League Soccer side. Ridstrom explained that the club is taking a careful approach as the player adapts to his new environment.

“I can’t say that everything is completely in order yet, but his current progress can be described as quite good. His performances in training show that there has been no setback. I hope he will soon join the team’s full preparations. Everything is moving quickly, but we will be careful with Nariman,” he added.

Akhundzade joined the MLS club from Azerbaijani champions Qarabag and has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2030. The move marks another step in the young attacker’s career after establishing himself as one of Azerbaijan’s promising footballers and earning recognition with the national team.