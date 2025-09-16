Mother of missing Russian swimmer in Bosporus plans to seek compensation

The mother of Russian citizen Nikolay Svechnikov, who went missing while swimming across the Bosphorus, said the family will seek compensation in court.

Idman.biz, citing TASS, reports that Galina Svechnikova stated: “A lawyer in Turkiye is preparing the lawsuit. We will demand compensation, but we cannot disclose all the details yet.”

On August 24, an international swim organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee took place. The 29-year-old Svechnikov was the only one among 3,000 participants who did not reach the finish line.

The search operation involves five boats, a coast guard helicopter, divers, and a sonar device. So far, it has not produced any results.

Idman.biz