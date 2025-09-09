9 September 2025
Azerbaijan teams up with Oksana Pismenna to develop artistic swimming

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) has begun collaborating with Oksana Pismenna, a former member of the Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming, an honored sports master, and coach.

According to Idman.biz, the federation’s press service reported this.

The goal is to develop artistic swimming in the country, gradually form the national team, and achieve success in international competitions.

Previously, Oksana Pismenna has worked with the national teams of Ukraine, Turkiye, France, Switzerland, South Korea, and Egypt. Her trainees have progressed from youth national teams to the main national team and have repeatedly become European and World champions, as well as Olympic medalists.

Oksana Pismenna commented on the collaboration to ASF’s press service, emphasizing the importance of passing valuable knowledge from generation to generation: “The most important quality of a coach is to share their knowledge and experience with athletes and new coaches. Only then will our sport develop and become interesting for athletes who want to practice it. I want us to achieve great successes together.”

Artistic swimming training sessions will be held at the Baku Aquatics Palace.

Idman.biz

