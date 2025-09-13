Over 200 swimmers to compete at ASF Ganja Cup 2025

On the eve of the III CIS Games, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is organizing the "ASF Ganja Cup 2025" tournament at the Ganja Sports Palace.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that more than 200 swimmers representing various clubs will compete in the event.

The tournament is being held with the support of the Ganja City Executive Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The first races will begin today at 16:30, and tomorrow at 09:30.

Idman.biz