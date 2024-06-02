The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project has been launched

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project between member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States has started in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony took place in Baku Water Sports Palace.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Mariana Vasileva, Head of Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov, President of Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Khanlar Fatiyev, Head of Department of Turkish Sports Ministry Hakan Bebek, Youth and Sports Specialist Nail Polat from Turkey took part in the event.

Before the ceremony, a parade of the participants of the competition was held. Then the National Anthem was played.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov congratulated everyone on the occasion of the next sports holiday. He said that this event, organized for the healthy future of Azerbaijan society, is being held for the second time: "Azerbaijani athletes from many regions will show their strength in the final. Thank you to everyone who participated in this competition. We are a member of the Turkish State Organization. We thank our Turkish brothers for participating in our competition today. This is Azerbaijan first international swimming competition. 100 participants, both women and men, will try their strength here."

He then declared the race officially open.

It should be noted that athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will compete in the 15-year-old category.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz