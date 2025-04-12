13 April 2025
5 medals at the Grand Prix - PHOTO

Swimming
News
12 April 2025 12:33
Azerbaijani swimmers achieved success at the international tournament.

Azerbaijani athletes won 5 awards at the 32nd Ostrava Grand Prix, Idman.biz reports.

Fatima Alkaramova covered the 1500 m freestyle in 18 minutes 20.38 seconds. She was awarded the bronze medal.

In the men's competition, Azerbaijan team won two medals. Suleyman Ismayilzada covered the distance in 15 minutes 35.95 seconds and won silver, and Ogtay Huseynov won bronze with a result of 15 minutes 45.01 seconds.

Two awards were also won in the 200 m butterfly. Ramil Velizade (2 minutes 2.65 seconds) won silver, and Abdurrahman Rustamov (2 minutes 5.91 seconds) won bronze.

The competition organized in the Czech Republic will conclude tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Tags:

