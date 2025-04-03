3 April 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets with European Aquatics President – PHOTO

Swimming
News
3 April 2025 15:49
22
Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with the President of the European Aquatics Federation, Antonio Silva.

The meeting focused on the development of swimming, international cooperation, and future projects, Idman.biz reports.

Discussions also covered expanding ties between the European Aquatics Federation and Azerbaijan, implementing joint projects, and opportunities for experience exchange.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Zaur Aliyev, European Aquatics Vice President, Josip Varvodic, and other officials.

