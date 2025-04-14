17 medals for team Azerbaijan at Ostrava Grand Prix – PHOTO

The 32nd edition of the Ostrava Grand Prix, a qualifying event for the World Swimming Championships, has officially wrapped up in the Czech Republic.

The international tournament brought together nearly 350 athletes from five countries, Idman.biz reports.

Swimmers from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovenia, and Azerbaijan competed in the prestigious event. Azerbaijan was represented by nine swimmers who delivered an impressive performance, collecting a total of 17 medals – 2 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze.

Ramil Valizade and Suleyman Ismayilzada each claimed 1 gold and 2 silver medals, emerging as standout performers of the team. Abdurrahman Rustamov and Fatima Alkeremova secured 2 silver and 1 bronze apiece. Meanwhile, Ogtay Huseynov earned 3 bronze medals, and Said Hamidov claimed 2 bronze in separate events.

The Ostrava Grand Prix served as a key milestone for swimmers on their road to the World Championships – and Azerbaijan's delegation certainly made a splash.

Idman.biz