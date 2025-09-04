Ministry of Youth and Sports continues “Morning Exercise” project - PHOTO

The Ministry of Youth and Sports continues its "Morning Exercise" project.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that the sports event held at Dada Gorgud Park was attended by Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, as well as media representatives, ministry staff, sports ambassadors, veteran athletes, and young people.

Participants exercised while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently launched a new initiative to increase the interest of the capital’s residents in a healthy lifestyle. As part of the ministry’s "Healthy Life" project, morning workouts are held six days a week, from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m., in Zabitlar, Central, and Dada Gorgud parks.

The goal is to make sports a part of everyone’s lifestyle and to help people start their day feeling refreshed.

Idman.biz