Behind-the-scenes footage revealed from UFC White House event - VIDEO

Fighters to prepare inside Eisenhower Executive Office Building before heading to octagon on White House South Lawn

New images and footage have emerged ahead of the historic UFC event set to take place at the White House, İdman.biz reports.

According to the released visuals, locker rooms and preparation areas for the fighters have been established inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex in Washington, D.C.

Athletes competing on the card will use the facility to prepare for their bouts, complete warm-up routines and receive final instructions from their coaching teams before making their way to the octagon installed on the White House South Lawn.

The event, officially titled "UFC Freedom 250," is scheduled for June 14 and is expected to become one of the most unique shows in mixed martial arts history. The tournament will be held as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The unusual venue has attracted significant attention from both MMA fans and the wider sporting community, with organizers promising a memorable night of fights in one of the most recognizable locations in the world.