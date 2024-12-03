3 December 2024
Farid Gayibov honors Azerbaijani athletes for outstanding performances in International Competitions - PHOTO

3 December 2024 08:00
On December 2, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov held a meeting with athletes who excelled in international competitions during September, October, and November.

The event, which took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, was attended by federation representatives and coaches, as Idman.biz reports.

The meeting began with Minister Gayibov awarding honorary titles such as Distinguished Coach and Master of Sport to select coaches and athletes, based on a decree from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Certificates and badges were presented to the recipients.

Following the awards ceremony, a video showcasing the performances of Azerbaijani athletes in prestigious international competitions was screened.

In his speech, Minister Gayibov greeted the attendees and congratulated the athletes on their achievements. He emphasized that such gatherings have become a tradition and commended the notable presence of young athletes among those receiving the Master of Sport title.

Athletes from various disciplines—including shooting, gymnastics, table tennis, cycling, fencing, judo, weightlifting, boxing, canoeing, rowing, wrestling, beach volleyball, savate, karate, kickboxing, grappling, sambo, MMA, arm wrestling, and others—shared details about their performances and results in recent competitions. Meanwhile, the coaches of national teams discussed the athletes’ training processes and their successes.

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, also participated in the event.

