1 July 2025
EN

EEVZA Beach Volleyball Championship kicks off in Latvia

Beach volleyball
News
1 July 2025 17:20
12
EEVZA Beach Volleyball Championship kicks off in Latvia

The Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship for girls and boys under 18 has started in the city of Tsesis, Latvia.

National teams from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine are competing in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by two girls' teams and one boys' team.

The Azerbaijani pair Ibrahim Mammadov – Muhammad Aslanli advanced to the play-off stage by defeating the Latvia and Estonia teams with identical 2-0 scores in the group stage. Their next opponent in the play-offs will be Lithuania.

Meanwhile, both girls' teams were eliminated in the group stage.

The tournament will conclude on July 3, and the top three teams will earn qualification for the European Championship.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Atvars Vilde: "We will do our utmost to raise Azerbaijan's name even higher"
17:46
Beach volleyball

Atvars Vilde: "We will do our utmost to raise Azerbaijan's name even higher"

Azerbaijan U-18 beach volleyball head coach assesses team’s performance at EEVZA Championship
Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete in international tournament – PHOTO
21 April 13:40
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete in international tournament – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national beach volleyball teams, both women’s and men’s, are heading to Turkiye for a training camp
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: One victory, one defeat - PHOTOS
9 April 16:15
Beach volleyball

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: One victory, one defeat - PHOTOS

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have kicked off with the beach volleyball competition
Azerbaijani referee at the Gymnasium
5 April 10:55
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijani referee at the Gymnasium

The competition will last until April 14
Azerbaijani beach volleyball team takes second place in Latvia
17 February 17:35
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijani beach volleyball team takes second place in Latvia

The Latvian Open Championship for U18 Beach Volleyball was held

Azerbaijan tops European Beach Volleyball club rankings
17 February 10:38
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijan tops European Beach Volleyball club rankings

Azerbaijan has been named the top-ranked country in Europe

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: draw in the first half
17:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: draw in the first half

Today, the Azerbaijan women’s national football team will play another friendly match