EEVZA Beach Volleyball Championship kicks off in Latvia

The Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship for girls and boys under 18 has started in the city of Tsesis, Latvia.

National teams from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine are competing in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by two girls' teams and one boys' team.

The Azerbaijani pair Ibrahim Mammadov – Muhammad Aslanli advanced to the play-off stage by defeating the Latvia and Estonia teams with identical 2-0 scores in the group stage. Their next opponent in the play-offs will be Lithuania.

Meanwhile, both girls' teams were eliminated in the group stage.

The tournament will conclude on July 3, and the top three teams will earn qualification for the European Championship.

Idman.biz