5 April 2025
Azerbaijani referee at the Gymnasium

5 April 2025 10:55
24
Azerbaijani beach volleyball referee Rustam Jafarov will officiate the matches at the Gymnasium.

He will be one of the justice representatives of the competition to be held in the Serbian city of Zlatibor among boys and girls under 15 years old, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition. Our girls will compete under the leadership of head coach Nihad Tarverdiyev, and the boys - under the leadership of Jalil Bakhtiozi.

The competition will last until April 14.

Idman.biz

