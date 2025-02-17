Azerbaijani beach volleyball team takes second place in Latvia

The Latvian Open Championship for U18 Beach Volleyball was held, and Azerbaijan's national team participated in the main stage of the competition.

Idman.biz repors that in this tournament, Azerbaijan competed with one pair, while hosts Latvia had 12 teams, Estonia had 2, and Lithuania had 1.

The duo of Mahammad Aslanli and Ibrahim Mammadov won all of their group stage matches. In the semifinals, they defeated the Estonian team 2-0, advancing to the final. In a tense final, they lost to the Latvian team 1-2 but still secured the silver medals.

The team, under the leadership of Latvian coach Atvars Vilde, will continue their training camp in Latvia until February 23.

Idman.biz