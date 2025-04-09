ISF U15 Gymnasiade: One victory, one defeat - PHOTOS

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have kicked off with the beach volleyball competition.

According to a report from Idman.biz's correspondent in Zlatibor, the first matches took place today after a delay due to snow.

The team led by head coach Nihat Tanriverdiyev, including Aydan Mirzayeva, Aylin Alizada, and Liel Vetkina, faced Benin in their opening match. Our volleyball players defeated their opponents 2-0 (24:22, 21:15). The team will play its next match in the group stage against Ukraine-1 and Chile-1.

Meanwhile, the team coached by Jalil Bakhtiozi, featuring Ismayil Alakbarli, Valeh Huseynov, and Kanan Babazada, lost to the USA in their first match, with a score of 0-2 (6:21, 9:21). The Azerbaijan team will face Chile-1 and Latvia-1 in the upcoming matches.

