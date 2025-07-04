Atvars Vilde: “Victory over Armenia was very nice”

The head coach of the Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ beach volleyball national team, Atvars Vilde, has assessed the team’s performance at the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

The Latvian specialist shared his thoughts in a statement to Report news agency, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the goals for the tournament: “It was a great tournament, and we played many matches. Our main goal was to fight for every point. And we did that, which means we can win sets and matches. I’m truly happy to see how we’ve improved as a team. For me, that’s the most important thing. We will keep working, and this tournament showed that we are on the right path.”

The head coach noted that the team needs more experience: “Group stage and playoff matches are different — now we have to show our best performance in every game. We did that as well. Our hard work is paying off. We just need more experience, and maybe next time we’ll finish in the top four. Although we beat Latvia’s second team, we lost to their first squad.”

Also leading the U-20 national team, the coach highlighted their win over Armenia: “The victory over Armenia was very nice. It was my first official win with an Azerbaijani team in a European tournament, so it was very significant. We had to show our strength.”

He also spoke about upcoming plans: “Azerbaijan will now be preparing for the U-18, U-20, and U-22 European Championships. For now, we’ll have a few days of rest, and then we’ll return with a refreshed mindset.”

The U-18 team led by Vilde finished fifth in the EEVZA Championship.

Idman.biz