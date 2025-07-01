Atvars Vilde: "We will do our utmost to raise Azerbaijan's name even higher"

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-18 boys’ beach volleyball team, Atvars Vilde, has evaluated the team’s performance at the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Lithuanian coach shared his thoughts in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

He noted that tougher matches lie ahead: “This is my first international tournament as the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team. EEVZA is one of the major tournaments in Europe. Our improved performance compared to previous events is not just the result of my work alone. It reflects the efforts of a very friendly and professional team. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the coaches and technical staff, including those who worked with the team before me. Our first match in the tournament was against Latvia. It was a very tough and intense battle, but we managed to win. In the second game, we faced Estonia. Our players showed great character and fought to the end to secure another victory. More difficult matches are ahead, but we will try to make our mark in Europe. I believe this fighting spirit has now been instilled in us — and that’s very important.”

The head coach emphasized the need for more experience: “We are working with full dedication to raise Azerbaijan’s name higher in Europe and the world. We need to participate in more tournaments to gain experience. The key is to play more matches against other national teams and gain practical exposure. Azerbaijan has great potential to elevate the level of beach volleyball. The fact that we can now compete head-to-head with strong teams using our current squad is a clear indicator of this potential. We must not stop — we must continue to work harder and grow. I believe we’ve chosen the right path to success.”

Vilde also shared his impressions of Azerbaijan: “Your country is amazing, and I don’t just say that for the sake of it. I truly love Azerbaijan. Your hospitality, helpfulness, and cuisine are simply wonderful. From the very first day I arrived, I’ve felt at home. My family is also very happy with Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijan’s U-18 team has advanced to the play-off stage of the EEVZA Championship. After defeating Latvia and Estonia with identical 2–0 scores, they will now face Lithuania in the next round.

Idman.biz